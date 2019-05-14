View all in Latest
PE police arrest 3 armed robbery suspects, firearms seized

It is alleged that a security guard was standing at his post outside his workplace when he was approached by three unknown men.

one day ago

CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth police have arrested three suspects and recovered two firearms within two hours of an alleged armed robbery on Monday night.

It is alleged that a security guard was standing at his post outside his workplace when he was approached by three unknown men.

All three men were armed, and he was stripped of his 9mm firearm and ammunition.

They drove off in a Toyota Quantum.

“Mount Road cluster commander Major General Thembisile Patekile commended all those members involved in the arrests and subsequent follow-up on the information," said police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu.

Patekile also said it was important for police officers to know their policing areas thoroughly so that, as in this case, officers know where to look for suspects.

