Party for all: DA says won't compete with 'racial nationalist political parties'

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it would not compete with what it calls “racial nationalist political parties”, saying it was a party for all South Africans.
The DA federal executive held a briefing on Monday following its poor performance in the sixth democratic election.
It said that Mmusi Maimane would remain leader until the 2021 federal congress despite much speculation that he could be axed from his job.
The DA lost a percentage point since its last showing in the 2014 election and has acknowledged losing some of its traditional support to the Freedom Front Plus.
DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip said it rejected any form of racial mobilisation.
"We believe that the prosperous dream of 1994 for this country can become a reality, even though it is difficult, we believe that that can happen."
The DA remains the official opposition. However, it lost five seats in Parliament, bringing its total to 84 seats compared to the 89 it secured in 2014.
In reviewing its election structures, the DA said that it would reach out beyond the party and work with people who are not members.
