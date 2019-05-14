-
Nzimande calls for action against those implicated in locomotives sagaLocal
-
Pair nabbed with drugs, cigarettes worth over R2m in LimpopoLocal
-
ANCWL 'disappointed' with low number of female premiersPolitics
-
Saftu's Vavi warns SA's unemployment rate could increaseBusiness
-
ANC's Ebrahim Rasool set to return to WC legislaturePolitics
-
North Korea says ship seizure by US violates spirit of Trump-Kim summitWorld
-
-
Pair nabbed with drugs, cigarettes worth over R2m in Limpopo
Officers at the Beitbridge border post found 15 sachets of crystal meth worth an estimated street value of R2 million while searching a woman's luggage.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have arrested two suspects and seized drugs worth more than R2 million in separate incidents.
Officers at the Beitbridge border post found 15 sachets of crystal meth worth an estimated street value of R2 million while searching a woman's luggage.
She was en route to South Africa from Harare, Zimbabwe.
Meanwhile, in Roedtan policing area, outside Modimolle, a man was arrested after he was found in possession of counterfeit cigarettes worth R80,000 along the N11 and R33 crossroads.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspects were expected to appear in court soon.
“Police in Limpopo have made major breakthroughs with the arrest of two suspects over the weekend. The arrest involved the seizure of drugs worth approximately R2 million and the recovery of counterfeit goods in the form of cigarettes worth thousands of rands.”
