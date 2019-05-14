View all in Latest
Pair nabbed with drugs, cigarettes worth over R2m in Limpopo

Officers at the Beitbridge border post found 15 sachets of crystal meth worth an estimated street value of R2 million while searching a woman's luggage.

Pair of handcuffs.
Pair of handcuffs.
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have arrested two suspects and seized drugs worth more than R2 million in separate incidents.

Officers at the Beitbridge border post found 15 sachets of crystal meth worth an estimated street value of R2 million while searching a woman's luggage.

She was en route to South Africa from Harare, Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, in Roedtan policing area, outside Modimolle, a man was arrested after he was found in possession of counterfeit cigarettes worth R80,000 along the N11 and R33 crossroads.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspects were expected to appear in court soon.

“Police in Limpopo have made major breakthroughs with the arrest of two suspects over the weekend. The arrest involved the seizure of drugs worth approximately R2 million and the recovery of counterfeit goods in the form of cigarettes worth thousands of rands.”

