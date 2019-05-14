Nzimande calls for action against those implicated in locomotives saga

Blade Nzimande on Monday welcomed the Constitutional Court's decision, which dismissed an application by Swifambo Rail Leasing.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has directed Prasa’s board to take necessary action against those implicated in wrongdoing in the so-called Afro 4000 locomotives saga.

Nzimande on Monday welcomed the Constitutional Court's decision, which dismissed an application by Swifambo Rail Leasing. The company tried to appeal a decision over its R3.5 billion contract with the rail agency.

In 2017, the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that Prasa had awarded the contract through a corrupt tender process and that it should, therefore, be set aside.

This decision was upheld by the Supreme Court Appeal.

The Transport Department’s Ishmael Mnisi said: “The end of this tedious journey leaves us with several lessons on prudent utilisation of public funds and forces us to focus on contract management, especially contracts of this magnitude.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)