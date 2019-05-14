NPA's Batohi wants answers after withdrawal of case against ANC EC leader

Pumlani Mkolo and 10 others appeared in the East London Magistrates Court on Monday, where fraud charges against them were provisionally withdrawn.

CAPE TOWN - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has expressed serious concern over the withdrawal of a case against an African National Congress (ANC) leader in the Eastern Cape.

They were implicated in the Nelson Mandela memorial fraud scandal. Batohi wants answers.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Bulelwa Makeke said: “The National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has demanded the assurance that these matters, among other high profile matters that are outstanding on the anti-corruption task team list, should receive the necessary priority to avoid delays.”