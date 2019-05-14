NPA's Batohi wants answers after withdrawal of case against ANC EC leader
Pumlani Mkolo and 10 others appeared in the East London Magistrates Court on Monday, where fraud charges against them were provisionally withdrawn.
CAPE TOWN - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has expressed serious concern over the withdrawal of a case against an African National Congress (ANC) leader in the Eastern Cape.
Pumlani Mkolo and 10 others appeared in the East London Magistrates Court on Monday, where fraud charges against them were provisionally withdrawn.
They were implicated in the Nelson Mandela memorial fraud scandal. Batohi wants answers.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Bulelwa Makeke said: “The National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has demanded the assurance that these matters, among other high profile matters that are outstanding on the anti-corruption task team list, should receive the necessary priority to avoid delays.”
Popular in Local
-
Who’s staying, who’s going? ANC announces its premiers
-
Ramaphosa’s Cabinet decisions could divide ANC, says analyst
-
eThekwini Mayor hands herself over to Hawks in connection with corruption case
-
ANC fails to ensure gender parity with premier candidates
-
Lenasia South residents block roads, burn tyres over land invasions
-
Party for all: DA says won't compete with 'racial nationalist political parties'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.