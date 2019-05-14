Montpellier: Pollard has agreed in principle to join club

Flyhalf Handre Pollard would join fellow South Africans including Jannie and Bismarck du Plessis and Johan Goosen at the French club.

CAPE TOWN - According to Montpellier owner, Mohed Altrad, there is an agreement in principle to have Bulls and Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard join the club.

He also indicated that New Zealander Vern Cotter will become director of rugby at the club. Former France international Xavier Garbajosa takes over as head coach.

Cotter, who has been at Montpellier since taking over from South Africa's World Cup-winning coach Jake White in 2017 has led the club to seventh spot in the table this season.

Pollard has apparently agreed in principle to join the side but is yet to sign a contract. Pollard would join fellow South Africans including Jannie and Bismarck du Plessis and Johan Goosen at the French club.