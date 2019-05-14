4 cash-in-transit guards attacked in Pretoria
The guards were attacked by an unknown number of armed suspects on Tuesday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Four SBV Services workers were attacked while servicing a Standard Bank branch in Laudium, Pretoria.
“During the incident, a members crew was pistol-whipped on the head. Another person who was present at the time was also injured when he fell as he stepped out of the van. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale.
The company said it was working with police to investigate the attack.
An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen in the heist.
More footage of the #CITRonbery in Laudium, Pretoria . pic.twitter.com/OHr73lk9Pa— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 14, 2019
In July last year AllCash CEO Graeme King said cash-in-transit companies seemed to be struggling to make effective use of the available technology.
AllCash was demonstrating two high-tech protection systems: the polyurethane dispensing unit and the cash defender system, which makes use of ink.
“The cash-in-transit companies are under a lot of financial pressure. You can have your cash collected cheaper than you can have your refuse collected.”
Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said at the time that there needed to be pressure on all companies nationally to use the available technology.
“We hope that our national government will actually embrace what Gauteng is coming up with. In terms of the by-law at Gauteng level, we’re also looking at coming up with a by-law.”
WATCH: Robbers make off with cash from SBV Security. Laudium Pretoria. Shots fired. pic.twitter.com/NqdfMYZbGL— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 14, 2019
