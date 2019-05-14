View all in Latest
Man who wanted to assassinate Zuma, Madonsela found guilty

Elvis Ramosebudi sent letters to controversial businessman Ajay Gupta and Anglo Platinum asking for donations to carry out his plan.

FILE: Elvis Ramosebudi in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 28 April 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Elvis Ramosebudi in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 28 April 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
2 days ago

JOHANNESBURG - The man who tried to raise funds for his plan to assassinate politicians, including former President Jacob Zuma, was found guilty on Tuesday.

Elvis Ramosebudi sent letters to controversial businessman Ajay Gupta and Anglo Platinum asking for donations to carry out his plan.

Ramosebudi was facing two counts of incitement to commit murder but because this could not be proven, he ended up being convicted of attempting to incite others to commit conspiracy to murder.

In April 2017, Ramosebudi was arrested in Midrand.

Magistrate Collin Matshitse of the Johannesburg Magistrates Court said the state had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

In the letter he wrote to Gupta, Ramosebudi asked for money to murder people he said were supporting so-called “white monopoly capital” and benefited from state capture.

Included in his list were former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, former Government Communication Information System CEO Themba Maseko and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Timeline

Comments

