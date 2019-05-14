Maimane takes full responsibly for drop in DA electoral support

The DA suffered a major loss at the polls last week, losing five seats in Parliament but remained the official opposition.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said that he took full responsibility for his party's electoral decline but maintained he did his very best.

Maimane said he appreciated the support of his party’s federal executive as well as DA members and vowed to work with them to address a number of challenges.

He said he would be meeting with structures in every province to hear from people first hand their opinions of what went wrong.

At the same time, the DA has dismissed speculation that Maimane's job was on the line, confirming the leader would stay on until 2021.

Federal chairperson Athol Trollip said: “We will work on regaining the support of those people as we head into the 2021 local government elections. This starts with two by-elections taking place in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday and we will win those two by-elections.”

