Lions Captain Whiteley under injury cloud again

Captain Warren Whiteley has missed a majority of the Lions games in this year’s Super Rugby campaign because of various injuries and sat out both Monday and Tuesday’s training sessions at the Johannesburg Stadium.

JOHANNESBURG - The Lions could be without their talismanic Captain Warren Whiteley again this week for their game against the visiting Highlanders as he is nursing a bruised knee.

Whiteley has missed a majority of the Lions games in this year’s Super Rugby campaign because of various injuries and sat out both Monday and Tuesday’s training sessions at the Johannesburg Stadium.

A call on Whiteley’s involvement in the match will be made later in the week when the Lions announce their side on Thursday.

The Johannesburg side have had an up-and-down season so far, winning six of their 11 matches, while they are second from bottom of the South African conference.