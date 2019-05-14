Lenasia South residents block roads, burn tyres over land invasions
Lenasia South residents have taken to the streets on Tuesday morning, demanding to speak to Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa about land invasions in the area.
Protesters have barricaded roads with rocks and burning tyres.
They say that law enforcement officers have not done enough to deal with the long-standing problem.
The Lenasia South Residents Association's Joy Govender: "We've got people that are coming from outside, it obviously is politically-aligned, we've got people from here, people from the ANC, all different political parties and a student learner body and they've marked off the land. We had Netsure out here yesterday, who came and stopped them and took off their demarcation, however, they started again last night."
Police officers have been deployed to the area.
