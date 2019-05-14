KZN ANC expresses concerns over killing of member Martin Sithole

The 47-year-old activist and businessman was a high-profile witness in the murder case of Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal expressed concern over the killing of one of its members, Martin Sithole.

Sithole was shot dead in the Emalahleni region in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Martin Sithole, who served in the Emalahleni region, and his friend Buthanani Golden Shange were shot outside Shange’s shop in Newcastle on Sunday.

Both men died on the scene and three other bystanders were wounded in the attack.

ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said: “In the past six to eight months we had begun to see a trend of the killings. When this started happening, we became worried again because when the initial task team was put in place, it was as a result of our concerns as the leadership.”

KwaZulu-Natal became a hotbed for political killings, which a commission found was a serious problem that police needed to address.