Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney host engagement garden party

The 'Hunger Games' actress and her soon-to-be husband got together with friends and loved ones for the pre-wedding gathering.

LONDON - Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney hosted a garden party to celebrate their engagement in New York.

The Hunger Games actress and her soon-to-be husband got together with friends and loved ones for the pre-wedding gathering.

Lawrence's stylists, Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, shared a picture of the 28-year-old star in a stunning pink Juliana wedding gown by L.Wells Bridal on their joint Instagram page on Monday.

They wrote: "Here she comes! We couldn't be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS.. this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be.. too good of a time was had by all. (sic)"

The dressmakers also shared the same snap, and added: "Congrats to the soon to be Mrs. Perfect JL looking like a dream in the Juliana dress."

A source recently claimed the couple's nuptials will be a family affair.

The Silver Linings Playbook star has been engaged to art dealer Maroney for four months, and it has been claimed she wanted to keep the ceremony an intimate but extensive event for their families.

A source said: "[Jennifer is a] family girl. I would be surprised if the wedding were not a fairly extensive family affair."

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the Red Sparrow actress loved how her fiancé didn't treat her like a celebrity.

Another insider said: "He's a great guy. He's smart and funny and I think really keeps her on her toes and he doesn't treat her like a celebrity like the other boyfriends did. He's definitely the coolest guy she's dated. [He's] not affected by Hollywood."

The couple's romance was also described as a fairy tale.

One source said: "When they were introduced last spring, the timing was perfect because they were both single, and just enjoying an evening out with friends. Things couldn't have worked out any better because they have so much in common and truly hit it off. They both come from close-knit families. Cooke in Vermont and Jennifer in Kentucky and then left and built successful careers. They both love to travel but also just enjoy just being alone together. Jennifer and Cooke's romance is a bit like a fairy tale. They had an instant attraction the moment they met and we tease them it was love at first sight. They got engaged because they both just knew it was right. They both want their wedding to be in New York mostly because they feel like New York is the place that brought them together and it works for their family and friends."

Before meeting Maroney, Lawrence previously dated 50-year-old filmmaker Darren Aronofsky for a year between 2016 and 2017.