Hendrik Verwoerd’s grandson headed for Parliament

Boshoff, son of Orania founder Professor Carel Boshoff and Freedom Front Plus leader in the Northern Cape, scored a seat in the National Assembly after the party increased its electoral support.

CAPE TOWN - Hendrik Verwoerd was dubbed the architect of apartheid and now, more than 50 years since the death of the former prime minister, his grandson Wynand Boshoff will be sitting in the benches of Parliament.

Boshoff, son of Orania founder Professor Carel Boshoff and Freedom Front Plus leader in the Northern Cape, scored a seat in the National Assembly after the party increased its electoral support.

Boshoff's mother, Anna, was the daughter of Verwoerd who served as prime minister of South Africa from 1958 to 1966 - a time during which he executed most of the apartheid government’s policies.

Boshoff said with his grandfather having died more than 50 years ago, he wouldn’t let historical baggage pull him down.

Boshoff said he was nervous about living in Cape Town, but ready for the new challenges.

Parliament will see a record number of 14 parties represented when the National Assembly convenes for the first time after the election.

Until now, 13 parties have held seats in Parliament, but some failed to attract enough votes to secure their return.

These include the African People’s Convention, whose president, Themba Godi, has for the past 10 years been the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

Agang SA, launched in 2013 by the former activist and academic, Mamphela Ramphela, also disappears from Parliament.

Additional reporting by Gaye Davis.