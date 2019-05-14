View all in Latest
Girl (4) in critical condition after being mauled by lioness

It’s understood the child was in her father’s arms when the lioness pounced through the fence of a bordering camp.

A lioness is seen at Weltevrede Lion Farm in the Free State. Picture: @weltevrede.lion.farm/Facebook.com.
A lioness is seen at Weltevrede Lion Farm in the Free State. Picture: @weltevrede.lion.farm/Facebook.com.
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - A four-year-old girl is in critical condition after being mauled by a lioness in Heilbron, Free State.

According to Netwerk24, the child was hospitalised following the attack by the juvenile lioness at the Weltevrede Lion Farm on Sunday.

It’s understood the child was in her father’s arms when the lioness pounced through the fence of a bordering camp.

Safari operator Adrian de Guisti warned people to be careful when visiting lion parks.

“Animals belong in the wild. You can look at them at a safe distance, from the comfort of your vehicle. A lion is an opportunistic animal, and they will always go for the youngest.”

