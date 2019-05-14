George dad launches NPO, approaches SAHRC after daughter sexually abused

-
Maimane takes full responsibly for drop in DA electoral supportPolitics
-
Police hunt suspects after international students robbed at Mamelodi preschoolLocal
-
Sri Lanka province under curfew after first riot deathWorld
-
Criminals target truck drivers on N1 near De DoornsLocal
-
Trevor Manuel, EFF expected back in court over defamation casePolitics
-
George dad launches NPO, approaches SAHRC after daughter sexually abusedLocal
-
Police hunt suspects after international students robbed at Mamelodi preschoolLocal
-
Criminals target truck drivers on N1 near De DoornsLocal
-
Trevor Manuel, EFF expected back in court over defamation casePolitics
-
George dad launches NPO, approaches SAHRC after daughter sexually abusedLocal
-
NPA's Batohi wants answers after withdrawal of case against ANC EC leaderLocal
-
Magashule stands by comment on Ramaphosa election successPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Magashule stands by comment on Ramaphosa election successPolitics
-
Cele: Security cluster to switch focus to Ramaphosa's inaugurationLocal
-
Party for all: DA says won't compete with 'racial nationalist political parties'Politics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
Who’s staying, who’s going? ANC announces its premiersPolitics
-
Magashule dismisses claims of fallout between him and Ramaphosa as rumoursPolitics
-
SAPS to take statements from politicians who encouraged voting more than oncePolitics
-
Magashule: ANC NEC won’t deal with elections outcome or Ramaphosa’s new CabinetPolitics
-
SA has no 'capacity' for digital voting - expertsPolitics
-
Trevor Manuel, EFF expected back in court over defamation casePolitics
-
Magashule stands by comment on Ramaphosa election successPolitics
-
ANC looks to police for solutions after latest KZN 'political killing'Politics
-
Party for all: DA says won't compete with 'racial nationalist political parties'Politics
-
ANC agrees to increase representation of women in leadership positionsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa’s Cabinet decisions could divide ANC, says analystPolitics
Popular Topics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa saves the ANC’s bacon. But this could be its last chanceOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No election in the world is perfectOpinion
-
JJ CORNISH: Claims of electoral cheating make me laughOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Voting means looking at the past & the futureOpinion
Popular Topics
Trade tensions hold rand down
-
China fires back at US with tariff hike on goods worth $60bnWorld
-
Nzimande welcomes ConCourt decision on Prasa’s Afro 4000 locomotivesLocal
-
Vodacom earnings fall 6.6% on black share schemeBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Sakhumnotho's Sipho Mseleku responds to BEE claims at PIC InquiryBusiness
-
Rand falls on risk aversion as US-China trade war heats upBusiness
-
ANC urged to be cautious over appointment of new leadersPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Tearful Felicity Huffman admits role in US college admissions scandalLifestyle
-
Will Smith says son inspired him to pick Aladdin roleLifestyle
-
'Half man, half god' Maradona is king of CannesLifestyle
-
Hollywood icon Doris Day dead at 97Lifestyle
-
What's in a name? For meat alternatives, quite a lotLifestyle
-
Why schoolchildren will be taught about consent, masturbation & porn earlierLocal
-
Schumacher documentary in the works and headed to CannesSport
-
‘Avengers’ still tops in North America but ‘Pikachu’ shows sparkLifestyle
-
‘Sex strike’ call over Georgia abortion law fuels Hollywood boycott debateLifestyle
-
Uefa panel to recommend Man City Champions League ban - reportSport
-
Venus sets up all-Williams clash at Italian OpenSport
-
'Half man, half god' Maradona is king of CannesLifestyle
-
Nomvete tips Lorch to win PSL player of the seasonSport
-
Pirates’ Lorch up for top PSL awardsSport
-
Brighton sack manager Chris Hughton - clubSport
Popular Topics
-
'True South African hero' who designed new SA flag diesLocal
-
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted Gauteng, now they're licking their wounds'Politics
-
WATCH LIVE: Final IEC briefing ahead of election results announcementPolitics
-
Fikile Mbalula: Sorry Julius Malema, we told you the ANC would winPolitics
-
Mmusi Maimane on the DA losing supportPolitics
-
SA has met its obligation to democratic elections - Goodluck JonathanPolitics
-
FF Plus attributes 2019 elections success to 'hard work & rebranding'Politics
-
Andile Mngxitama: 'Our votes were stolen'Politics
-
Was Ramaphosa the ANC's saving grace? Ace Magashule explainsElections
CARTOON: The Smallanyana Parties
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
George dad launches NPO, approaches SAHRC after daughter sexually abused
The father, who cannot be named to protect his child, has first-hand experience of such an ordeal.
CAPE TOWN - A George father has started a non-profit company to raise awareness around the reporting of sexual abuse.
The father, who cannot be named to protect his child, has first-hand experience of such an ordeal.
He's filed a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission against the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in George.
The man claimed that church leaders failed to adhere to their regulations on reporting sexual abuse cases after his daughter and another young girl were harassed by a church official a few years ago.
The perpetrator was convicted last year, but the dad still wants the church to be held accountable.
The man has started an initiative called Hands in the Gaps.
“Any individual needs to report this. We are definitely rolling out workshops at schools and churches to explain their roles. I think we have a problem if they don’t understand what their roles are.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
-
Father disappointed with church's response in daughter’s sexual assault14 hours ago
-
Police hunt duo linked to sexual abuse cases13 days ago
-
Activists unhappy with delays in case against teacher accused of sex abuse14 days ago
-
Municipality warns against infrastructure tampering after man electrocuted14 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Who’s staying, who’s going? ANC announces its premiers12 hours ago
-
eThekwini Mayor hands herself over to Hawks in connection with corruption caseone hour ago
-
Ramaphosa’s Cabinet decisions could divide ANC, says analyst3 hours ago
-
ANC fails to ensure gender parity with premier candidates3 hours ago
-
Lenasia South residents block roads, burn tyres over land invasions2 hours ago
-
Magashule stands by comment on Ramaphosa election success54 minutes ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.