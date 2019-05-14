George dad launches NPO, approaches SAHRC after daughter sexually abused

The father, who cannot be named to protect his child, has first-hand experience of such an ordeal.

CAPE TOWN - A George father has started a non-profit company to raise awareness around the reporting of sexual abuse.

He's filed a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission against the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in George.

The man claimed that church leaders failed to adhere to their regulations on reporting sexual abuse cases after his daughter and another young girl were harassed by a church official a few years ago.

The perpetrator was convicted last year, but the dad still wants the church to be held accountable.

The man has started an initiative called Hands in the Gaps.

“Any individual needs to report this. We are definitely rolling out workshops at schools and churches to explain their roles. I think we have a problem if they don’t understand what their roles are.”

