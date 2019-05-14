Gabon vows no mercy over theft of hardwood worth nearly $250 million
In late February and early March, the authorities uncovered and seized 392 containers with 5,000 cubic metres of illegally felled kevazingo wood in the port of Owendo - but by the end of April, 353 of the containers had disappeared.
LIBREVILLE - Gabon’s president vowed on Monday to find and punish those responsible for the disappearance of over 350 containers of protected hardwood worth nearly $250 million.
In late February and early March, the authorities uncovered and seized 392 containers with 5,000 cubic metres of illegally felled kevazingo wood in the port of Owendo - but by the end of April, 353 of the containers had disappeared.
“This case is extremely serious. It requires the greatest severity in response,” the administration of President Ali Bongo said in a statement. “There must be no weakness, no impunity, no special favour, no matter the rank of the persons involved.”
Forestry is a major industry for the central African country, almost 80% of which is carpeted in rainforest. But the rare kevazingo tree, which can take 500 years to grow to its full height of 40 metres, is protected by law.
Demand in Asia for kevazingo remains high despite the ban in Gabon. The kevazingo in the stolen containers would have a market value of at least 140 billion CFA francs ($241 million), said Emmanuel Nzue, who runs a Gabonese wood firm.
Gabon has been ruled by the Bongo family for over 50 years. President Ali Bongo took over upon his father Omar’s death in 2009 and has made saving Gabon’s unique wildlife, including its pristine equatorial rainforest and elephants, a priority.
Popular in Africa
-
Anger as Zimbabwe’s electricity situation worsens
-
Picture perfect - Congo ranger’s gorilla selfie goes viral
-
Cameroon crisis risks spiralling out of control - UN aid chief
-
The front line of peace: What it’s like to be an SA soldier abroad
-
European Union calls for ceasefire in Libya
-
Gabon threatens crackdown over theft of sacred wood
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.