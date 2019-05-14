Ex-mayors Ramokgopa and Tau to make comeback in Gauteng legislature

The names of former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa and his counterpart in Johannesburg, Parks Tau, featured prominently on the list sent to the IEC for the Gauteng legislature.

JOHANNESBURG - Two African National Congress (ANC) mayors who lost their positions in the country’s economic hub, thanks to the Democratic Alliance-led coalition, are set to make a comeback in the Gauteng provincial legislature.

The names of former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa and his counterpart in Johannesburg, Parks Tau, featured prominently on the list sent to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for the Gauteng legislature.

Ramokgopa and Tau were dealt a heavy blow when they lost their mayorships in Tshwane and Johannesburg, respectively, after the 2016 local government elections.

The two ANC officials are expected to represent the party in the Gauteng legislature after it scraped through last week’s elections, managing just over 50% of the votes.

Gauteng ANC spokesperson Tasneem Motara said Ramokgopa and Tau would add value in the legislature.

“We have two former mayors of metros that we believe have experience in public finance as well as cooperate governance. We believe they will make a considerable impact in the legislature.”

Tau is the chairperson of the South African Local Government Association, while Ramokgopa remains a senior ANC leader in Gauteng.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)