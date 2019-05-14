View all in Latest
eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede granted bail in corruption case

Gumede is facing corruption charges, including money laundering and racketeering.

FILE: eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
FILE: eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede has been granted bail of R50,000 after she made a brief appearance in the Durban Regional Commercial Crimes Court.

Gumede is facing corruption charges, including money laundering and racketeering.

Two other people also appeared alongside her on Tuesday morning over an irregular R208 million tender in 2016.

The trio will be back in court in August.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi: "We're not only looking at this case. There are other matters that we're still dealing with, so there are a lot of investigations that are going to happen with eThekwini. It's not only eThekwni, we've other teams that are working in different provinces."

