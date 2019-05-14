eThekwini Mayor hands herself over to Hawks in connection with corruption case

Zandile Gumede is facing a string of corruption charges, including money laundering and racketeering.

JOHANNESBURG - eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede has handed herself over to the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal and is now preparing to appear in the Durban Regional Commercial Crimes Court.

Gumede is facing a string of corruption charges, including money laundering and racketeering.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi said that two other municipal officials will also make a brief appearance.

"It is the continuation of the case we were busy with two weeks ago, where we arrested nine people. We are adding these three today and I don't think there will be any reason for us to oppose bail. It's about a 2016 R208 million tender, where service providers were given different tenders and they did not service that tender."

More to follow.