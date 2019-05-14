Eskom: Zimbabwe hasn’t approached SA for assistance with power crisis

It has been reported that Zimbabwe would make arrangements to increase power imports from Mozambique and South Africa to help stave off load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said on Tuesday that, contrary to reports, Zimbabwe had not approached the power utility yet to help with the country’s electricity shortage.

Eskom currently supplies Zimbabwe with 50 megawatts of electricity, but the utility's Naresh Singh said it hadn’t been approached to supply additional power.

“They have not come to us for anything new,” Singh said, adding that media reports about the country wanting assistance were largely speculative.

“And it would have to be specific circumstances and we would have to ensure that we give due attention to our operational capability, whether we are able to supply them with additional power or not,” he said.

Zimbabweans were grappling with the worst rolling blackouts in three years with households, businesses, and industries, including mines, left without electricity for up to eight hours a day.