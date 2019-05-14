District Six land claimants refute Nkoana-Mashabane’s claims in court papers

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane submitted the affidavit last week following a court order related to a restitution case involving hundreds of claimants.

CAPE TOWN - District Six land claimants have refuted claims in a court submission by the Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

She had also been ordered to appear before the Western Cape High Court on 17 May.

In her court submission, Nkoana-Mashabane said after a February meeting with the District Six Working Committee there were no further meetings.

She stated the committee indicated it had its own plan for the redevelopment of District Six.

But committee chairperson Shahied Ajam refuted this in an answering affidavit and said it only stated it had views on the best way to finalise restitution claims.

He said he did not request further consultations with the department because there had been too many delays over the past 21 years.

Ajam said he asked for the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights to facilitate a meeting between the committee and the District Six Reference Group for the two groups to start working together.

He added the committee hadn’t received an invitation to meet the department to discuss the matter but was open to it.