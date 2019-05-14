District Six land claimants hope for answers as court day looms for minister
Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has been ordered to appear in the High Court on 17 May.
CAPE TOWN - District Six land claimants are hoping to get better answers from the Rural Development and Land Reform minister before the week is done.
Her office said she would be consulting her lawyers.
In November 2018, a court ordered government to come up with a proper plan for how it will get hundreds of District Six land claimants back into the area.
When government failed to adhere to the order, one of the applicants, the District Six Working Committee, filed a contempt of court order against Nkoana-Mashabane.
But in an affidavit submitted to the court last week, Nkoana-Mashabane said she had done what she could to adhere to the order and admitted she had not been able to fully comply.
The minister largely blamed problems with government's legal counsel for delays in the court case.
EWN has asked her office whether she would be in court on Friday. Her office said she "remains committed to finding a reasonable, lasting, peaceful and suitable solution with and for all parties concerned”.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
