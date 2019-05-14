DA’s Bonginkosi Madikizela takes responsibility for party’s decline in WC

The announcement made by DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela echoed that made by DA national leader Mmusi Maimane who accepted responsibility for the DA’s poor performance at national level.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela on Tuesday said he took full responsibility for the party’s drop in support in the province.

Madikizela said the party faced several challenges.

“We are seeing this raise of nationalism in South Africa, the EFF slogan was that they want our land now [and] on the FF Plus said fight back,” he said.

Madikizela said the party was still assessing what exactly went wrong after the DA in the province saw a drop in support for the first time.

His announcement echoed that made by DA national leader Mmusi Maimane who accepted responsibility for the DA’s poor performance at national level.

When compared to the 2014 election, the DA lost 4% of the vote in 2019. It also lost two seats in the Western Cape legislature.

Maimane said he took full responsibility for his party’s electoral decline after the DA lost five seats in the National Assembly.

