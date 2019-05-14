DA’s Bonginkosi Madikizela takes responsibility for party’s decline in WC
The announcement made by DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela echoed that made by DA national leader Mmusi Maimane who accepted responsibility for the DA’s poor performance at national level.
CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela on Tuesday said he took full responsibility for the party’s drop in support in the province.
Madikizela said the party faced several challenges.
“We are seeing this raise of nationalism in South Africa, the EFF slogan was that they want our land now [and] on the FF Plus said fight back,” he said.
Madikizela said the party was still assessing what exactly went wrong after the DA in the province saw a drop in support for the first time.
His announcement echoed that made by DA national leader Mmusi Maimane who accepted responsibility for the DA’s poor performance at national level.
When compared to the 2014 election, the DA lost 4% of the vote in 2019. It also lost two seats in the Western Cape legislature.
Maimane said he took full responsibility for his party’s electoral decline after the DA lost five seats in the National Assembly.
WATCH: Mmusi Maimane on the DA losing support
Popular in Politics
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya won't take up seat in Parliament
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
Mogoeng: Those in power haven’t learnt from Nkandla judgment
-
Chief Justice Mogoeng receives MP candidate lists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.