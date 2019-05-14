Criminals target truck drivers on N1 near De Doorns

North Korea says ship seizure by US violates spirit of Trump-Kim summit
On Sunday, a truck driver died when a rock was hurled at his vehicle, causing him to lose control of it.
CAPE TOWN - Trucks are being attacked on the N1 in the vicinity of De Doorns so they can be looted.
The truck, laden with clothing, was then looted.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “It seems to me they aim to have the drivers to lose control so that they can loot the trucks. On Sunday morning they looted everything within 45 minutes.”
Since Sunday’s incident, two other trucks have been targeted in the same area.
