Criminals target truck drivers on N1 near De Doorns

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
Go

Criminals target truck drivers on N1 near De Doorns

On Sunday, a truck driver died when a rock was hurled at his vehicle, causing him to lose control of it.

A truck driver was killed on Sunday, 12 May, after a rock was hurled at his vehicle on the N1 near De Doorns. Picture: Facebook.com
A truck driver was killed on Sunday, 12 May, after a rock was hurled at his vehicle on the N1 near De Doorns. Picture: Facebook.com
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Trucks are being attacked on the N1 in the vicinity of De Doorns so they can be looted.

On Sunday, a truck driver died when a rock was hurled at his vehicle, causing him to lose control of it.

The truck, laden with clothing, was then looted.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “It seems to me they aim to have the drivers to lose control so that they can loot the trucks. On Sunday morning they looted everything within 45 minutes.”

Since Sunday’s incident, two other trucks have been targeted in the same area.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA