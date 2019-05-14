Cope leaders want Mosiuoa Lekota out over AfriForum partnership

From an impressive 30 seats when it first entered Parliament in 2009, the party has dwindled to just two seats after last week’s election.

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota’s plans to return to Parliament may be derailed as his party looks to recall him.

Eyewitness News understands the party’s national executive committee will meet next week where a motion of no confidence is expected to be tabled against the once-powerful politician.

It’s understood Cope members were not happy with Lekota’s association with lobby group AfriForum.

In September last year Lekota took everyone, including his own party, by surprise when he joined forces with AfriForum to “protect property rights”.

They held a briefing to announce they would be asking the international community to pressure the governing African National Congress and Parliament into stopping what they described as the illegal amendment of the Constitution.

But Lekota’s own party was not aware of this joint venture and members accused him of agreeing to the partnership without consent.

Now it seems those solo decisions will cost him dearly as Cope seniors blame his flirting with AfriForum for the party’s dismal showing in last week’s polls.

If the motion of no confidence against him succeeds, another Cope leader could take his position in the National Assembly.

