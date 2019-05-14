Cope leaders want Mosiuoa Lekota out over AfriForum partnership
From an impressive 30 seats when it first entered Parliament in 2009, the party has dwindled to just two seats after last week’s election.
JOHANNESBURG - Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota’s plans to return to Parliament may be derailed as his party looks to recall him.
Eyewitness News understands the party’s national executive committee will meet next week where a motion of no confidence is expected to be tabled against the once-powerful politician.
It’s understood Cope members were not happy with Lekota’s association with lobby group AfriForum.
From an impressive 30 seats when it first entered Parliament in 2009, the party has dwindled to just two seats after last week’s election.
In September last year Lekota took everyone, including his own party, by surprise when he joined forces with AfriForum to “protect property rights”.
They held a briefing to announce they would be asking the international community to pressure the governing African National Congress and Parliament into stopping what they described as the illegal amendment of the Constitution.
But Lekota’s own party was not aware of this joint venture and members accused him of agreeing to the partnership without consent.
Now it seems those solo decisions will cost him dearly as Cope seniors blame his flirting with AfriForum for the party’s dismal showing in last week’s polls.
If the motion of no confidence against him succeeds, another Cope leader could take his position in the National Assembly.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya won't take up seat in Parliament
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
Mogoeng: Those in power haven’t learnt from Nkandla judgment
-
Chief Justice Mogoeng receives MP candidate lists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.