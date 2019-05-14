Cope leader denies plans to recall Mosiuoa Lekota
Eyewitness News reported on Tuesday on plans by some of the party’s leaders to stop Mosiuoa Lekota from returning to Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG - Congress of the People’s (Cope) general secretary Papi Kganare denied there were plans to recall the party’s leader, Mosiuoa Lekota, at the organisation’s national executive committee meeting next week.
“We’ve received no proposed motion of no confidence [against] Lekota because, in terms of our Cope constitution, if anybody proposes a motion of no confidence against any leader, that person must put it in writing.”
Eyewitness News reported on Tuesday afternoon on plans by some of the party’s leaders to stop Lekota from returning to Parliament.
EWN spoke to several party leaders who confirmed they intended to table a motion of no confidence against Lekota.
They said they were not happy with the association Lekota created between the party and lobby group AfriForum, which they blamed for the party’s poor showing at the polls.
From an impressive 30 seats when it first entered Parliament in 2009, the party's seats have dwindled to just two after last week’s election.
In September 2018 Lekota took everyone, including his own party, by surprise when he joined forces with AfriForum to “protect property rights”.
They held a briefing to announce they would be asking the international community to pressure the governing African National Congress and Parliament into stopping what they described as the illegal amendment of the Constitution.
Popular in Politics
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
Mogoeng: Those in power haven’t learnt from Nkandla judgment
-
Chief Justice Mogoeng receives MP candidate lists
-
Ramaphosa under pressure to make right choices for his Cabinet
-
Musician Ringo Madlingozi one of the new faces expected in Parly
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.