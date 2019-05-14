9,000 council-owned rental properties go on sale in Cape Town
The properties include free-standing and semi-detached houses in areas across the city, including Gugulethu, Valhalla Park, Mitchells Plain, Heideveld and Nyanga.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Tuesday said approximately 9,000 council-owned rental properties were going on sale.
They include free-standing and semi-detached houses in areas across the city, including Gugulethu, Valhalla Park, Mitchells Plain, Heideveld and Nyanga.
Over the last five years, the city has sold more than 5,000 of the roughly 14, 500 units identified as saleable in 2013.
“The rental sales programme, which is managed by the city’s public housing department, is very exciting because it affords qualifying tenants, who are some of our most vulnerable residents, the opportunity to be empowered as property owners.
“The long-term benefits of tenants becoming property owners include having the security of owning their own property and not being limited by a lease agreement between a tenant and a landlord,” said the city’s mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi in a statement.
He said the property would also become a financial asset when ownership was transferred to the new owner.
"It can thus be sold by the new owner to earn a profit, which can be used to purchase another property, if they so desire. Also, a house can be added to a property owner’s estate so that it can be included in their wills to secure their homes for their loved ones in future,” said Booi.
Popular in Local
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
Zuma questioned on discrepancies of his speed in statements to police, insurers
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
Mogoeng: Those in power haven’t learnt from Nkandla judgment
-
Chief Justice Mogoeng receives MP candidate lists
-
After making history, SA's Saray Khumalo climbs down Mount Everest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.