Cele: Security cluster to switch focus to Ramaphosa's inauguration

Police Minister Bheki Cele declared that last week's elections were safe despite a few disruptions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster said that it would now continue to prepare for the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa after the sixth national elections were a success.

188 cases were registered for crimes during the elections, including the defacing of billboards in KwaZulu-Natal and the attempts to vote twice.

Cele said that the focus now moved to the 25 May.