Cape Town surfer’s alleged killer appears in court

CAPE TOWN - A man arrested in connection with a Scarborough surfer’s murder made a brief appearance in court.

The accused appeared in the Simon's Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The surfer, who was hijacked and murdered near Kommetjie last week, was last seen alive surfing at Witsand.

Ocean View police detectives arrested his alleged killer over the weekend.

The accused was found in possession of an illegal firearm, ammunition and the victim's car keys.

He made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday where the matter was postponed until 21 May for a bail application.

He was charged with the surfer’s murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

It was alleged that two hijackers shot the man and placed his body in the boot of his car before driving off.

The torched car was later found in Ocean View with the deceased still locked inside.