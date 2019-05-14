Buttler 'demoralising' top order teammates, says amused Roy
Buttler blasted a 50-ball century, his eighth in one-dayers, in Saturday’s second ODI against Pakistan, prompting former England captain Nasser Hussain to rank the 28-year-old among the all-time greats in this format.
LONDON - Jos Buttler is an exceptional talent and his blistering knocks are nearly demoralising England’s top order batsmen who score at a more conventional run-a-ball rate, teammate Jason Roy has said.
Buttler blasted a 50-ball century, his eighth in one-dayer, in Saturday’s second ODI against Pakistan, prompting former England captain Nasser Hussain to rank the 28-year-old among the all-time greats in this format.
“He’s as good as it gets to be honest,” Roy told Sky Sports.
“It’s not a shock, in fact it’s getting a bit kind of routine for him to come out and play those sort of innings.
“He’s almost demoralising the guys at the top of the order that are going at a run a ball and he comes in and just blitzes it.”
Buttler made 110 not out at two-runs-a-ball rate and England will expect their middle order lynchpin to keep firing as they chase their maiden 50-overs World Cup title.
“He’s an extreme talent and works hard for it and deserves everything he gets,” said Roy, who scored 87 against Pakistan on his return from injury.
“I’m 100% fit. I spent six or seven weeks with my hamstring injury, fixing my torn hamstring. Then my back was quite a big issue but it was resolved by the great medical staff we have here.”
Popular in Sport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
Uefa panel to recommend Man City Champions League ban - report
-
Hamilton would rather fight Ferrari than battle with Bottas
-
Montpellier: Pollard has agreed in principle to join club
-
Herrera confident Solskjaer can restore United's lustre
-
British runner Sharp received death threats for Semenya comments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.