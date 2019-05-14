Bulls confirm Handré Pollard departure
The flyhalf scored 581 points for the Bulls after joining the franchise in 2013 straight from Paarl Gimnasium.
CAPE TOWN - The Blue Bulls Company confirmed that Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard had agreed to terms with the French club, Montpellier.
The flyhalf scored 581 points for the Bulls after joining the franchise in 2013 straight from Paarl Gimnasium. He played 56 times for the Bulls.
He made his Springbok debut in 2014 and has gone on to play 39 tests so far including a World Cup, scoring 339 points.
Blue Bulls Company CEO Alfons Meyer said: “Handre has been a true servant for us for six years. He has been an outstanding asset, not only to the teams he played for, but also our supporters, to whom he endeared himself from early on with his attitude towards the Vodacom Bulls.
“He will be missed for sure, but we cannot fault his decision to continue his career in France. We wish him well.”
The Bulls on Tuesday also confirmed that lock RG Snyman signed a contract with Japanese club Honda Heat.
In 2020, the Bulls will also be without Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles, Japan), locks Jason Jenkins and Lood de Jager, who both signed long-term deals with the Canon Eagles and Sale.
Popular in Sport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
Inside the science of the CAS decision on Caster Semenya
-
Man City face further action over financial fairplay 'breaches'
-
'60% mental': Ryan Sandes on ditching trail for road & running 1,504km in one go
-
Unfiltered Kyrgios rips into Djokovic, Nadal in podcast
-
Kenyan runner Wambui fears testosterone rules will end career
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.