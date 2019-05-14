Bulls confirm Handré Pollard departure

The flyhalf scored 581 points for the Bulls after joining the franchise in 2013 straight from Paarl Gimnasium.

CAPE TOWN - The Blue Bulls Company confirmed that Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard had agreed to terms with the French club, Montpellier.

The flyhalf scored 581 points for the Bulls after joining the franchise in 2013 straight from Paarl Gimnasium. He played 56 times for the Bulls.

He made his Springbok debut in 2014 and has gone on to play 39 tests so far including a World Cup, scoring 339 points.

Blue Bulls Company CEO Alfons Meyer said: “Handre has been a true servant for us for six years. He has been an outstanding asset, not only to the teams he played for, but also our supporters, to whom he endeared himself from early on with his attitude towards the Vodacom Bulls.

“He will be missed for sure, but we cannot fault his decision to continue his career in France. We wish him well.”

The Bulls on Tuesday also confirmed that lock RG Snyman signed a contract with Japanese club Honda Heat.

In 2020, the Bulls will also be without Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles, Japan), locks Jason Jenkins and Lood de Jager, who both signed long-term deals with the Canon Eagles and Sale.