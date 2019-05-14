Another video of kidnapped SA photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed surfaces

The Johannesburg-based photographer was taken by unknown masked men while on an assignment for the Gift of the Givers Foundation in Syria in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - Another video of kidnapped South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed has surfaced, this time on YouTube.

This is the second video of Mohamed to be released allegedly by his captors.

In the new footage, Mohamed mentions his family, the president, the government, and the head of the Gift of the Givers, Imtiaz Sooliman, saying they have forgotten about him even though he was sent to Syria.

Sooliman said they were still trying to determine where the latest video had come from.

“We checked, there was a guy who sent the initial one [video] and he’s not aware of it. He said he found it strange where the video comes from but it seems like it’s another version of the original one,” he said.

Last month, Gift of the Givers said the captors were demanding $1.5 million for Mohamed’s release.