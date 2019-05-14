-
Anger as Zimbabwe’s electricity situation worsens
Economic commentator Vince Musewe said these power cuts meant that production schedules for struggling companies would not be met.
HARARE - There is anger in Zimbabwe over a tough new load-shedding schedule planned for the coming months.
Zimbabwe's main hydro-power station at Lake Kariba has been hit by falling water levels, and many areas in the country were having to go for up to eight hours a day without power.
Economic commentator Vince Musewe said that these power cuts meant production schedules for struggling companies would not be met.
He said the current power shortages were anticipated and that plans would have been put in place six months ago to import power from neighbouring Mozambique.
Local reports suggested Energy Minister Joram Gumbo would travel to Mozambique to try to agree on a power deal.
Precious Shumba, director of the Harare Residents Trust, said most suburbs in the capital were going for eight hours a day without power.
He said the cuts would hit poor households hard, as they would have to fork out unbudgeted money for candles, paraffin, gas and firewood, all of which were in short supply.
Timeline
-
Zimbabwe govt raises over R38m for conservation from exporting young elephants21 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe starts rolling power cuts, hitting mines, industryone day ago
-
2 suspected rhino poachers killed in Zimbabwe3 days ago
-
Zim: Anger mounts over ruling declaring Chamisa's election as MDC leader illegal5 days ago
Popular in Africa
-
Gabon vows no mercy over theft of hardwood worth nearly $250 million2 hours ago
-
Cameroon crisis risks spiralling out of control - UN aid chiefone hour ago
-
Picture perfect - Congo ranger’s gorilla selfie goes viral18 days ago
-
The front line of peace: What it’s like to be an SA soldier abroad11 days ago
-
European Union calls for ceasefire in Libyaone hour ago
-
Gabon threatens crackdown over theft of sacred wood17 hours ago
