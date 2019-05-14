ANCYL calls on Zandile Gumede to step down after corruption charges

Mayor Zandile Gumede handed herself over to police on Tuesday alongside regional ANC deputy secretary Mondli Mthembu.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the eThekwini region has called on Mayor Zandile Gumede to resign after she was charged with corruption, racketeering and fraud.

eThekwini ANCYL regional secretary Thinta Cibane said the conditions of Gumede's bail would interfere with her work as mayor.

“We have established from the conditions put forward in her bail that she won’t be able to interact or communicate with certain departments in the entire municipality, which is a huge problem because her next appearance is set for August, which is a couple months away from now,” said Cibane.

They were granted R50,000 bail each following their brief appearance in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

Earlier this month, during the appearance of nine people linked to tender fraud in a related matter, the court heard that the investigating officer was concerned about witnesses being intimidated.

When Gumede appeared in court on Tuesday morning, the court was again reminded about the possibility of interference with witnesses.

The 12 accused, including the eThekwini mayor, face a string of corruption charges linked to an R208 million tender issued in 2016.

The Hawks said more people were expected to be arrested for tender fraud and corruption in eThekwini and that other municipalities would also be in the spotlight.