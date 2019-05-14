ANCWL 'disappointed' with low number of female premiers

The party’s national executive committee announced the names of its premiers on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) said it was deeply disappointed that only two of the eight provinces the party governs would be led by women.

Current premiers in Mpumalanga, the Free State, Gauteng and Limpopo have been nominated to serve again; the name of the North West candidate has not been put forward.

The ANCWL had previously called on the party to ensure that half of the eight premiers were women.

The ANC's NEC has, however, agreed that in provinces where premiers are men, 60% of the provincial executive or MECs would consist of women.

ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete said: “The other issue is to engage the ANCWL because they actually objected to the issue of us not complying with the gender parity as required by some of our policy positions.”

#ANC statement on the outcomes of the special NEC meeting held in Tshwane. #ANCNEC pic.twitter.com/zkKG08n3Nl — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 13, 2019

● Eastern Cape - Oscar Mabuyane;

● Free State - Sisi Ntombela;

● Gauteng - David Makhura;

● KwaZulu-Natal - Sihle Zikalala;

● Limpopo - Stanley Mathabatha;

● Mpumalanga - Refilwe Mtsweni; and

● Northern Cape - Zamani Saul.

Northern Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas and Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle did not make it onto the list while the fate of North West Premier Job Mokgoro was unknown.

Secretary-general Ace Magashule said a premier candidate in the North West would be announced in due course following internal engagements.