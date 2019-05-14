ANC's Ebrahim Rasool set to return to WC legislature

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said that Rasool was one of 12 members heading to the provincial legislature.

CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool is to return to the provincial legislature if the ANC’s provincial list remains unchanged.

Party bosses said those on the list had in principle accepted their nominations.

Rasool was brought back as Western Cape elections head last year.

He had served as South Africa’s ambassador to the US until 2015.

It had been speculated he may be deployed to the National Assembly, but Jacobs said the lists were already finalised and could not be changed.

“It’s already been accepted so those are the 12 names that will go through. We must get confirmation of all 12, but we don’t have that yet.”

Rasool could not be reached for comment.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)