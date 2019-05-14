ANC looks to police for solutions after latest KZN 'political killing'
In the latest incident on Sunday, Martin Sithole, a former provincial treasurer, was gunned down along with his friend Buthanani Shange outside Shange's shop in Newcastle.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on police to work on preventative methods to combat a persisting spate of political killings in the province.
In the latest incident on Sunday, Martin Sithole, a former provincial treasurer, was gunned down along with his friend Buthanani Shang e outside Shange's shop in Newcastle.
The shooting happened days after the ANC managed to retain power in the province in the recent general elections.
The attack on Sithole was suspected to be a political hit. According to reports, he was meant to be a witness in the murder trial of Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba.
However, the police's Vishnu Naidoo said the motive in the murder case was unknown and added the provincial political task team would look into the matter.
The ANC’s spokesperson in the province Nomagugu Simelane Zulu said there was not much the party to could do to prevent these cases but called for more action.
“The police need to work on something preventative methods instead of having to catch the suspects after the crime.”
Police in the province said no arrests were made yet and urged anyone with information to come forward.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Who’s staying, who’s going? ANC announces its premiers
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana Parties
-
Ramaphosa’s Cabinet decisions could divide ANC, says analyst
-
ANC fails to ensure gender parity with premier candidates
-
Party for all: DA says won't compete with 'racial nationalist political parties'
-
Magashule dismisses claims of fallout between him and Ramaphosa as rumours
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.