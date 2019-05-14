ANC looks to police for solutions after latest KZN 'political killing'

In the latest incident on Sunday, Martin Sithole, a former provincial treasurer, was gunned down along with his friend Buthanani Shange outside Shange's shop in Newcastle.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on police to work on preventative methods to combat a persisting spate of political killings in the province.

The shooting happened days after the ANC managed to retain power in the province in the recent general elections.

The attack on Sithole was suspected to be a political hit. According to reports, he was meant to be a witness in the murder trial of Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

However, the police's Vishnu Naidoo said the motive in the murder case was unknown and added the provincial political task team would look into the matter.

The ANC’s spokesperson in the province Nomagugu Simelane Zulu said there was not much the party to could do to prevent these cases but called for more action.

“The police need to work on something preventative methods instead of having to catch the suspects after the crime.”

Police in the province said no arrests were made yet and urged anyone with information to come forward.

