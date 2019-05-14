ANC fails to ensure gender parity with premier candidates
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has failed to ensure gender parity in its selection of premier candidates, with only two of eight provinces the party governs now set to be led by women.
The party's national executive committee announced the names of its premiers on Monday night, a day after celebrating its 57% bittersweet victory in the national elections.
Provincial structures had to nominate at least three names for the position.
The ANC Women's League had previously called on the party to ensure half of the eight premiers were women.
Premiers such as Gauteng’s David Makhura, Limpopo’s Stan Mathabatha, Mpumalanga’s Refilwe Mtsweni and the Free State’s Sisi Ntombela will make a return as first citizens in their provinces.
Oscar Mabuyane will replace Phumulo Masualle in the Eastern Cape, Zamani Saul will take over from Sylvia Lucas in the Northern Cape and Sihle Zikalala will replace Willies Mchunu.
Job Mokgoro will continue as caretaker premier in the troubled North West pending consultations in the province.
#ANC statement on the outcomes of the special NEC meeting held in Tshwane. #ANCNEC pic.twitter.com/zkKG08n3Nl— African National Congress (@MYANC) May 13, 2019
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said that the party has come up with a plan to compensate for its failure to ensure a 50/50 representation of men and women on its list of premiers.
"In provinces where premiers are male, at least 60% of the provincial executive councils must be constituted by women. In all provincial legislatures, Speakers shall be women irrespective of whether the premier is male or female."
He said that young people must also be included in all executive councils and legislative structures.
