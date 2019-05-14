ANC, DA to receive fewer rands from IEC fund after decline in votes
The ANC and the DA, which lost 19 and five MP seats, respectively, in the National Assembly, will be getting a smaller slice of the pie this time around with the EFF and the Freedom Front Plus getting a bit more.
CAPE TOWN - The country's biggest political parties are not just worried about having lost votes and seats in Parliament, they can also expect fewer rands in their bank accounts as far as state funding is concerned.
Allocations from the Represented Political Parties Fund are governed by the Public Funding of Represented Political Parties Act. And based on past calculations, less votes often translate into less cash.
Political parties are permitted to obtain funds from members and other sources such as businesses and civil society groups.
The Represented Political Parties' Fund is administered by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).
In 2017 for example, the IEC allocated R133 million to parties and 90% of this was based on proportional representation, with only 10% allocated equally among the parties.
The African National Congress (ANC) received R79 million from the IEC in the last financial year, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) as the second-biggest party getting R28 million and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) R10 million.
The ANC and the DA, which lost 19 and five MP seats, respectively, in the National Assembly, will be getting a smaller slice of the pie this time around with the EFF and the Freedom Front Plus getting a bit more.
Popular in Politics
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
Mogoeng: Those in power haven’t learnt from Nkandla judgment
-
Chief Justice Mogoeng receives MP candidate lists
-
Ramaphosa under pressure to make right choices for his Cabinet
-
Musician Ringo Madlingozi one of the new faces expected in Parly
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.