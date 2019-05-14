ANC, DA to receive fewer rands from IEC fund after decline in votes

The ANC and the DA, which lost 19 and five MP seats, respectively, in the National Assembly, will be getting a smaller slice of the pie this time around with the EFF and the Freedom Front Plus getting a bit more.

CAPE TOWN - The country's biggest political parties are not just worried about having lost votes and seats in Parliament, they can also expect fewer rands in their bank accounts as far as state funding is concerned.

Allocations from the Represented Political Parties Fund are governed by the Public Funding of Represented Political Parties Act. And based on past calculations, less votes often translate into less cash.

Political parties are permitted to obtain funds from members and other sources such as businesses and civil society groups.

The Represented Political Parties' Fund is administered by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

In 2017 for example, the IEC allocated R133 million to parties and 90% of this was based on proportional representation, with only 10% allocated equally among the parties.

The African National Congress (ANC) received R79 million from the IEC in the last financial year, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) as the second-biggest party getting R28 million and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) R10 million.

