ANC agrees to increase representation of women in leadership positions
The decision by the ruling party comes after its Women’s League last week called for equal representation of women in Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) national executive committee on Monday has agreed that in provinces where premiers are men, 60% of the provincial executive or MECs will consist of women.
At its first post-election meeting on Monday, the party finalised the names of premiers in seven of the eight provinces it governs.
The current premiers for Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga will retain their jobs.
The ANC’s Dakota Legoete said: “The other issue they objected is that we did not comply with gender parity as it is one of our policy conditions.”
The decision by the ruling party comes after its Women’s League last week called for equal representation of women in Parliament.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
