Amajita name Under-20 World Cup squad

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s national under-20 football side, better known as Amajita, have named a strong 21-man squad for their second consecutive Fifa World Cup tournament to be held in Poland from 23 May to 15 June.

Amajita’s assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, who is standing in for coach Thabo Senong who is dealing with a private family matter back in South Africa, said that this was not an easy process to go through given the talented list of players they had brought into their provisional squad.

Senong and his technical staff had roped in 26 players, five out of which had to cut out before the final 21-man squad list was to be submitted to Fifa.

“This was not an easy process to go through given the fact that we had a very good list of talented players in our provisional squad,” Mkhalele said.

“We had constant engagements with our head coach during his selection process, and that enabled us to select what we regard as the best squad for the upcoming world footballing competition.

In the World Cup, Amajita are in Group F alongside Argentina, Korea Republic and Portugal. A top-two finish in their group will guarantee them a place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Mkhalele stated that they have already done their homework on their upcoming Group F opponents, adding that they will also do everything their power to make the country proud.

“We already had a look at our upcoming World Cup opponents and we already know how they are going to approach their group fixtures,” Mkhalele said.

“Our preparation camp was centered around assembling a squad which would be able to match our Group F opponents and possibly fight to progress into the knockout stages of the tournament. This is going to require a whole lot of hard work. However, I believe that we have assembled a squad which has the right attitude and mindset to do just that.”

SA Under-20 World Cup squad

GOALKEEPERS:

Khulekani Walter Kubheka (Cape Umoya FC)

Kopano Lehlohonolo Thuntsane (Pele Pele FC)

Glen Tumelo Baadjies (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

DEFENDERS:

Brendon Thabo Moloisane (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Keenan Abrahams (Ajax Cape Town FC)

Givemore Khupe (Cape Umoya FC)

Keenan Leigh Phillips (Bidvest Wits FC)

Fezile Gcaba (Pela Pele FC)

Gadinkame Molebogo Modise (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Sbusiso Gideon Mabiliso (AmaZulu FC)

MIDFIELDERS:

Siphesihle Elwin Mkhize (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Oswin Reagan Appollis (SuperSport United FC)

Promise Lebo Mkhuma (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Luvuyo Howard Phewa (Real Kings FC)

Kobamelo Kodisang (A.D. Sanjoanense FC)

Luke Gareth Le Roux (Supersport United FC)

FORWARDS

Leo Thethani (Ajax Amsterdam FC)

James Thabiso Monyane (Pele Pele FC)

Lyle Brent Foster (AS Monaco FC)

Thakgalo Khanya Leshabela (Leicester City FC)