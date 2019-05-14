Alexandra hasn’t been neglected, Joburg city manager tells SAHRC inquiry
Last month, Alexandra residents went on a two-week protest to highlight their grievances, prompting high-ranking officials, including the president, to step in.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg city manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni has dismissed claims the administration is not providing services in Alexandra.
Lukhwareni was testifying on Tuesday at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) inquiry looking into human rights and service delivery problems in the township.
#HRC https://t.co/o49gMXUunO City Manager Ndhivhoniswa Lukhwareni oral testimony at the HRC hearing probing possible mal-administration on ARP and human rights violation of Human Rights.EN pic.twitter.com/NN8AxKpP4f— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 14, 2019
Lukhwareni told a panel of commissioners that the city was doing what it could to deliver services in Alexandra.
He said the city was also working to finish the Alexandra Renewal Project.
“As you can see, there are other projects that are happening there, it’s not like there are no projects. I wouldn’t say it’s a neglected area.”
On Monday, Alex residents complained about law enforcement agencies, saying they did not assist them when called upon for help. However, the city manager dismissed these claims.
“Yesterday, there was a lot of mention that the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department does not participate in bringing down illegal structures, the JMPD is busy with exactly that,” he said.
Last month, Alexandra residents went on a two-week protest to highlight their grievances, which prompted high-ranking officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, to step in.
Popular in Local
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
Zuma questioned on discrepancies of his speed in statements to police, insurers
-
DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya won't take up seat in Parliament
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
-
South Africa's complaints about banks laid bare
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.