Alexandra hasn’t been neglected, Joburg city manager tells SAHRC inquiry

Last month, Alexandra residents went on a two-week protest to highlight their grievances, prompting high-ranking officials, including the president, to step in.

City of Johannesburg manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni at the SAHRC inquiry on 14 May 2019 looking into human rights and service delivery problems in Alexandra township. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg city manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni has dismissed claims the administration is not providing services in Alexandra.

Lukhwareni was testifying on Tuesday at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) inquiry looking into human rights and service delivery problems in the township.

Lukhwareni told a panel of commissioners that the city was doing what it could to deliver services in Alexandra.

He said the city was also working to finish the Alexandra Renewal Project.

“As you can see, there are other projects that are happening there, it’s not like there are no projects. I wouldn’t say it’s a neglected area.”

On Monday, Alex residents complained about law enforcement agencies, saying they did not assist them when called upon for help. However, the city manager dismissed these claims.

“Yesterday, there was a lot of mention that the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department does not participate in bringing down illegal structures, the JMPD is busy with exactly that,” he said.

Last month, Alexandra residents went on a two-week protest to highlight their grievances, which prompted high-ranking officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, to step in.

