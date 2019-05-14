3 mln discouraged workers: The unemployed have given up - economist

JOHANNESBURG - The latest Statistics South Africa Quarterly Labour Force Survey results highlight the dire state of employment in South and show that those without jobs have lost hope.

“What’s worrying is that not only did we see a decline in the number of people employed in the quarter, the decline was almost 250,000 jobs lost in the quarter," said economist Kevin Lings.

"We also saw the number of discouraged workers reach a record high of 3 million.”

Lings said these people had given up looking for work.

South Africa currently has 6.2 million people without jobs, with the unemployment rate rising to 27.6% in the first quarter of 2019.

Stats SA released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey results on Tuesday, which showed that the unemployment rate had increased by 0.5% in the first three months of 2019.

The jobless rate at the end of the fourth quarter in 2018 was 27.1%.

Lings said the figures were high by South Africa’s standards and by global standards.

Economist Goolam Ballim said the unemployment rate had been hovering between 27% and 28% for some time.

“Until South Africa’s growth accelerates this will remain the case. South Africa is experiencing a stabilisation episode (2018/2019). More meaningful growth momentum will surface in 2020.”