3 arrested for murder, R600k seized in WC abalone poaching raid
Ten properties were searched and more than 30 people were questioned.
CAPE TOWN - Police investigating an abalone poaching operation in Hawston, near Hermanus, detained three people for questioning on Monday in connection with three separate murders in Hermanus in 2016, 2018 and earlier this year.
Police also seized more than R600,000 in cash and diving equipment.
Ten properties were searched and more than 30 people were questioned.
#sapsWC The illegal abalone trade, often associated with gangsterism and organised crime led to the execution of a search op last night in Hawston by #AntiGangUnit. 3 Arrested. 1 Suspect detained for questioning icw 3 separate murders. MEhttps://t.co/2adqZH8oDz pic.twitter.com/PNYEWBBfN2— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 14, 2019
“It is believed that the diving equipment is used for poaching purposes and that the cash was raised through the proceeds of crime,” said police spokesperson Andre Traut.
"Once charged, the three suspects will make court appearances in Hermanus,” Traut said.
Popular in Local
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
Zuma questioned on discrepancies of his speed in statements to police, insurers
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
Mogoeng: Those in power haven’t learnt from Nkandla judgment
-
Chief Justice Mogoeng receives MP candidate lists
-
After making history, SA's Saray Khumalo climbs down Mount Everest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.