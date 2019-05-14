3 arrested for murder, R600k seized in WC abalone poaching raid

Ten properties were searched and more than 30 people were questioned.

CAPE TOWN - Police investigating an abalone poaching operation in Hawston, near Hermanus, detained three people for questioning on Monday in connection with three separate murders in Hermanus in 2016, 2018 and earlier this year.

Police also seized more than R600,000 in cash and diving equipment.

#sapsWC The illegal abalone trade, often associated with gangsterism and organised crime led to the execution of a search op last night in Hawston by #AntiGangUnit. 3 Arrested. 1 Suspect detained for questioning icw 3 separate murders. MEhttps://t.co/2adqZH8oDz pic.twitter.com/PNYEWBBfN2 — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 14, 2019

“It is believed that the diving equipment is used for poaching purposes and that the cash was raised through the proceeds of crime,” said police spokesperson Andre Traut.

"Once charged, the three suspects will make court appearances in Hermanus,” Traut said.