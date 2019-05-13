View all in Latest
‘We’ve come to pray here’: CT mosque hit with noise complaint

Congregants of a District Six mosque have described a complaint over its daily call to prayer as absurd and ridiculous.

A view of a mosque. Picture: pixabay.com
A view of a mosque. Picture: pixabay.com
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - As Muslims around the globe mark the holy month of Ramadan, a Cape Town mosque situated in Muir Street has been hit with a noise complaint.

Congregants of a District Six mosque have described a complaint over its daily call to prayer as absurd and ridiculous.

It's too noisy, according to a resident. The public was recently made aware of a complaint lodged with police.

In a statement, the mosque's leaders explained the adhan (call to prayer) was sounded daily since its inception 100 years ago.

A meeting was held on Saturday to discuss the matter. Two congregants told Eyewitness News they were shocked by the noise complaint lodged by a local resident.

“We’ve come to pray here, it’s not like we’re being violent. We’ve come to pray.”

Another congregant added: “It’s a part of our culture, so it needs to be maintained.”

In a statement, members of the Muir Street Mosque committee said they would engage with officials requesting a review of the city's by-law which addresses noise pollution. It’s understood the City of Cape Town will investigate the matter after Ramadan.

The committee believes the adhan or any other call to prayer can never be regarded as noise.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

