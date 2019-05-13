'We have the same colours' - Buthelezi doesn't rule out IFP-ANC coalition

JOHANNESBURG - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Mangosuthu Buthelezi said, in principle, his party would have no problem working in a coalition with the African National Congress (ANC).

In KwaZulu-Natal, the governing ANC received 54% of the votes while the official opposition the IFP improved its support, regaining almost 200,000 of its votes when compared to the 2014 general elections.

The race for power in the province between the two parties is decades old.

During Wednesday’s elections, IFP MP Mthokozisi Ntuli was shot dead outside a voting station allegedly after an argument involving an ANC supporter.

Buthelezi said although he couldn’t make any decisions on a possible coalition with the ANC, he was wary of the implication of the governing party’s officials in state capture.

"The rot that is coming out of the Zondo commission stinks up to God in heaven,” he said.

However, he noted that the parties shared a history.

“The IFP is structured on the ideas of the ANC as propounded by the founding fathers in 1912, that’s why we have the same colours," said Buthelezi.

