'We have the same colours' - Buthelezi doesn't rule out IFP-ANC coalition
In KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC received 54% of the votes while the IFP regained almost 200,000 of its votes.
JOHANNESBURG - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Mangosuthu Buthelezi said, in principle, his party would have no problem working in a coalition with the African National Congress (ANC).
In KwaZulu-Natal, the governing ANC received 54% of the votes while the official opposition the IFP improved its support, regaining almost 200,000 of its votes when compared to the 2014 general elections.
The race for power in the province between the two parties is decades old.
During Wednesday’s elections, IFP MP Mthokozisi Ntuli was shot dead outside a voting station allegedly after an argument involving an ANC supporter.
Buthelezi said although he couldn’t make any decisions on a possible coalition with the ANC, he was wary of the implication of the governing party’s officials in state capture.
"The rot that is coming out of the Zondo commission stinks up to God in heaven,” he said.
However, he noted that the parties shared a history.
“The IFP is structured on the ideas of the ANC as propounded by the founding fathers in 1912, that’s why we have the same colours," said Buthelezi.
VIDEO: IFP member shot dead outside a polling station in KZN
Popular in Politics
-
Risky for ANC NEC to not discuss Magashule comments, warns analyst
-
Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA has never had a free, fair election
-
Dlamini hits back at claims she doesn’t deserve to be on ANC MP candidate list
-
For the first time, SA will be represented by 14 parties in Parliament
-
Cabinet reconfiguration process at advanced stage - Ramaphosa's spokesperson
-
Rise of EFF, splash of colour from Marais to shake up Western Cape legislature
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.