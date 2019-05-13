Venus sets up all-Williams clash at Italian Open

-
Magashule dismisses claims of fallout between him and Ramaphosa as rumoursPolitics
-
Tshwane pupil shot, wounded during educational tourLocal
-
Nzimande welcomes ConCourt decision on Prasa’s Afro 4000 locomotivesLocal
-
Amazon offers employees $10,000 to quit, launch delivery businessWorld
-
DBE distances itself from claims grade 4s will learn about masturbationLocal
-
Father disappointed with church's response in daughter’s sexual assaultLocal
-
Tshwane pupil shot, wounded during educational tourLocal
-
Nzimande welcomes ConCourt decision on Prasa’s Afro 4000 locomotivesLocal
-
DBE distances itself from claims grade 4s will learn about masturbationLocal
-
Father disappointed with church's response in daughter’s sexual assaultLocal
-
SAPS to take statements from politicians who encouraged voting more than oncePolitics
-
The police are failing us, Alex residents tell SAHRCLocal
Popular Topics
-
SAPS to take statements from politicians who encouraged voting more than oncePolitics
-
Magashule: ANC NEC won’t deal with elections outcome or Ramaphosa’s new CabinetPolitics
-
SA has no 'capacity' for digital voting - expertsPolitics
-
Mogoeng to officially receive list of MPs, MPLsPolitics
-
'We have the same colours' - Buthelezi doesn't rule out IFP-ANC coalitionPolitics
-
Rise of EFF, splash of colour from Marais to shake up Western Cape legislaturePolitics
-
Eyes on Ramaphosa's Cabinet picks after ANC elections winPolitics
-
Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA has never had a free, fair electionPolitics
-
Cele praises SAPS for ensuring SA's safety during pollsLocal
-
SAPS to take statements from politicians who encouraged voting more than oncePolitics
-
Magashule: ANC NEC won’t deal with elections outcome or Ramaphosa’s new CabinetPolitics
-
Maimane to keep his job as DA leader until 2021 congressPolitics
-
KZN ANC leader killed in suspected assassinationPolitics
-
SA has no 'capacity' for digital voting - expertsPolitics
-
Fraud charges in Mandela memorial scandal dropped against ANC's Pumlani MkoloPolitics
Popular Topics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa saves the ANC’s bacon. But this could be its last chanceOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No election in the world is perfectOpinion
-
JJ CORNISH: Claims of electoral cheating make me laughOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Voting means looking at the past & the futureOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Nzimande welcomes ConCourt decision on Prasa’s Afro 4000 locomotivesLocal
-
Vodacom earnings fall 6.6% on black share schemeBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Sakhumnotho's Sipho Mseleku responds to BEE claims at PIC InquiryBusiness
-
Rand falls on risk aversion as US-China trade war heats upBusiness
-
ANC urged to be cautious over appointment of new leadersPolitics
-
Pakistan to get $6bn from IMF over the next three yearsWorld
Popular Topics
-
'Half man, half god' Maradona is king of CannesLifestyle
-
Hollywood icon Doris Day dead at 97Lifestyle
-
What's in a name? For meat alternatives, quite a lotLifestyle
-
Why schoolchildren will be taught about consent, masturbation & porn earlierLocal
-
Schumacher documentary in the works and headed to CannesSport
-
‘Avengers’ still tops in North America but ‘Pikachu’ shows sparkLifestyle
-
‘Sex strike’ call over Georgia abortion law fuels Hollywood boycott debateLifestyle
-
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan pay tribute to all mothersWorld
-
‘Twin Peaks’ actress Peggy Lipton dies aged 72Lifestyle
-
'Half man, half god' Maradona is king of CannesLifestyle
-
Nomvete tips Lorch to win PSL player of the seasonSport
-
Pirates’ Lorch up for top PSL awardsSport
-
Brighton sack manager Chris Hughton - clubSport
-
Coenie Oosthuizen signs for Sale SharksSport
-
ASA to appeal CAS ruling on Caster SemenyaSport
Popular Topics
-
'True South African hero' who designed new SA flag diesLocal
-
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted Gauteng, now they're licking their wounds'Politics
-
WATCH LIVE: Final IEC briefing ahead of election results announcementPolitics
-
Fikile Mbalula: Sorry Julius Malema, we told you the ANC would winPolitics
-
Mmusi Maimane on the DA losing supportPolitics
-
SA has met its obligation to democratic elections - Goodluck JonathanPolitics
-
FF Plus attributes 2019 elections success to 'hard work & rebranding'Politics
-
Andile Mngxitama: 'Our votes were stolen'Politics
-
Was Ramaphosa the ANC's saving grace? Ace Magashule explainsElections
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
Venus sets up all-Williams clash at Italian Open
Williams came out on top of a tight contest that went all the way to a third-set tie-break despite her winning five games on the bounce.
ROME - Venus Williams will take on her sister Serena in the second round of the Italian Open after battling past Elise Mertens 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) in Rome on Monday.
Williams came out on top of a tight contest that went all the way to a third-set tie-break despite her winning five games on the bounce, letting the Belgian back in by missing six match points on her serve in the eighth game.
She missed a further two match points as Mertens battled to level the set at 6-6, before finally taking the match in the tie-break and setting up a headline-grabbing clash with her 10th-seed sibling.
Popular in Sport
-
Pirates’ Lorch up for top PSL awards8 hours ago
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling11 days ago
-
'Half man, half god' Maradona is king of Cannes50 minutes ago
-
ASA to appeal CAS ruling on Caster Semenya8 hours ago
-
British runner Sharp received death threats for Semenya comments10 days ago
-
Schumacher documentary in the works and headed to Cannes9 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.