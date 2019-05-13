View all in Latest
Venus sets up all-Williams clash at Italian Open

Williams came out on top of a tight contest that went all the way to a third-set tie-break despite her winning five games on the bounce.

Serena and Venus Williams during their women's first round doubles tennis match against Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova and Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in August 2016. Picture: AFP
Serena and Venus Williams during their women's first round doubles tennis match against Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova and Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in August 2016. Picture: AFP
25 minutes ago

ROME - Venus Williams will take on her sister Serena in the second round of the Italian Open after battling past Elise Mertens 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) in Rome on Monday.

Williams came out on top of a tight contest that went all the way to a third-set tie-break despite her winning five games on the bounce, letting the Belgian back in by missing six match points on her serve in the eighth game.

She missed a further two match points as Mertens battled to level the set at 6-6, before finally taking the match in the tie-break and setting up a headline-grabbing clash with her 10th-seed sibling.

