USA down Banyana Banyana 3-0 in Women's World Cup tune-up
The United States will take on New Zealand on Thursday in St. Louis and face Mexico on 26 May in Harrison, New Jersey before departing for France.
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – Samantha Mewis scored once in each half and Carli Lloyd added a late goal as the United States dominated South Africa 3-0 on Sunday in a Women's World Cup tune-up.
The victory at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, launched the Americans' "Send-Off Series" of matches as they prepare to defend their title at the World Cup in France, which begins on 7 June.
Mewis opened the scoring in the 37th minute, finishing with a low shot inside the right post after Rose Lavelle slipped a ball into the top of the penalty area.
Great team effort by @Banyana_Banyana but @USWNT was in a different class. Strong SA SA defence must be commended. Good practice for the @FIFAWWC in France in June #DareToShine #fifawwc @SAFA_net @BafanaBafana #forbanyanabanyanacomeshowyourlove #BanyanaBanyana pic.twitter.com/7rgAO6uXbh— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) May 13, 2019
Mewis struck again in the second half, after South African keeper Kaylin Swart's deflection of a cross from Megan Rapinoe wasn't enough to keep the ball from a charging Mewis, who slotted it into the back of the net.
Lloyd buried an injury-time strike through three South African players to notch her 108th international goal.
They open the World Cup in Group F against Thailand, Chile and Sweden, their first match against the Thai side on 11 June in Reims.
