Tshwane pupil shot, wounded during educational tour

It’s understood a group of pupils were travelling back from an educational tour on Monday when they were approached by robbers in Mamelodi while disembarking from their bus.

FILE: Picture: Eyewitness News
FILE: Picture: Eyewitness News
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has confirmed a pupil has been shot and wounded during a robbery in the city.

The city's Karen Meyer said the pupils were left traumatised.

“As far as we know, it was students on their way from Brooklyn on an educational tour throughout the city, and when they stopped at an informal settlement in Lusaka in Mamelodi, they were robbed at gunpoint,” she said.

It’s understood a group of pupils had been on an educational tour on Monday when they were approached by robbers in Mamelodi while disembarking from their bus.

